Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $204,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $110.22 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

