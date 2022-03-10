Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $96,000 Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $7,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

FRO stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

