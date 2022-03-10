Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

MYD opened at $12.91 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.