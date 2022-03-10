Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $142.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.45 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.