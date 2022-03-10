Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

