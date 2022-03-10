Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.