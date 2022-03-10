Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) has been given a C$17.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.26. 15,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.35. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$9.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of C$247.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 40.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$274,340.30.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.