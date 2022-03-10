CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 222,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

