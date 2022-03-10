CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.58 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,921,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,782,646. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

