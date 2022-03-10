CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.39. 1,351,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,242,524. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.