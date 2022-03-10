CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.85. 1,969,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,731. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.