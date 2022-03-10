CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 58,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 958,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

