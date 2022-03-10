CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 45 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.99. 55,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.62. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

