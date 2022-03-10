Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 1,060,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

