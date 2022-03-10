Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. 1,060,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
