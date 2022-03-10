China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 3,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.
About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)
