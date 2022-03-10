China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE:CYD opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
