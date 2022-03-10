China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

