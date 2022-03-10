Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,420.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,698.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

