Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$15.75 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst traded as high as C$15.48 and last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 64183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 219.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.76.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

