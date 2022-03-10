Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.86

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
