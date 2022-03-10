Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.44

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

