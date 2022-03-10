Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 32,898 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $100.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04.

