Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 48,780 Shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:BFTR opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

