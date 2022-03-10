Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 293,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

