City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,667. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $748.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

