Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 283,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.