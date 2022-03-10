Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $837.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.