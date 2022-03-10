Claudius E. Iv Watts Buys 6,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CommScope stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CommScope by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,304 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

