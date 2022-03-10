Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

