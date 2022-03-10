CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $631.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $631.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,772,338 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

