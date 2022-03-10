Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $137,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $62,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,520 shares of company stock valued at $74,471,583. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

