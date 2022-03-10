CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $234.76

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.76 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.99). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 817,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £686.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($841.61).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

