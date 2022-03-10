CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 263,500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

