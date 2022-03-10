CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.47 on Thursday, hitting $491.04. 109,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $348.50 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

