CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.91.

