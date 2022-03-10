CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.70. 282,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

