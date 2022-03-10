CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

