Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

