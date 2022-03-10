Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,788 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Colfax stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

