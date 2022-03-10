Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,788 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.
Colfax stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
