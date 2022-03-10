Comerica Bank Buys 1,199 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

