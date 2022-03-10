Comerica Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

