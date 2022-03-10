Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

