Comerica Bank Sells 2,171 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

