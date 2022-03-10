Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.68. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

