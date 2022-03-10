Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

