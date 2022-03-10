Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $47,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

