Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 515,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 507,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.