Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.
NYSE:SID traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 515,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 507,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 397,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
