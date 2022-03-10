Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.44

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 3645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

