Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

