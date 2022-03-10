Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.12. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 11,599 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

