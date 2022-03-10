Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $87,132.78 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,126. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

